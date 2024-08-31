Melbourne Freedom Rally 31 August 2024 Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two videos of the rally, this one covering the speeches at the Queen Victoria Market. Speech topics were on government corruption in high places where the elite think they are gods treating the rest of the people as worthless eaters. There was a biblically prophetic flavor also, reflecting on how Pharaoh thought he was a god but wasn't. Another speech reminded everyone of CFMEU corruption made public and the strong link to the government. This Saturday is the World Wide Freedom Rally 17.0.