🌱♻️ Manure Management 101: Turning Waste Into Gold! ♻️

🐄💦Ever wondered what we do with all that manure? 🤔 🤝Let’s explore with Tara Vander Dussen and Natalie Kovarik, the two co-hosts of Discover Ag the docuseries. 👩 👩

🔗 https://bit.ly/47p0FSG

🤗 They explains it’s not just disposal; it's a sustainable cycle! 🔄

💩 Solid manure? We compost 100% of our corral manure, spreading the nutrient-rich goodness to not only our farms but neighboring ones too! 🚜🌾

🌊 Liquid manure, including barn washwater? We collect it all, creating a nutrient-dense lagoon. This water becomes a powerhouse for our crops, acting as both fertilizer and irrigation water! 💧🌿

🤗Join us on the journey of responsible farming! 🌱