🌱♻️ Manure Management 101: Turning Waste Into Gold! ♻️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🐄💦Ever wondered what we do with all that manure? 🤔 🤝Let’s explore with Tara Vander Dussen and Natalie Kovarik, the two co-hosts of Discover Ag the docuseries. 👩 👩
🔗 https://bit.ly/47p0FSG
🤗 They explains it’s not just disposal; it's a sustainable cycle! 🔄
💩 Solid manure? We compost 100% of our corral manure, spreading the nutrient-rich goodness to not only our farms but neighboring ones too! 🚜🌾
🌊 Liquid manure, including barn washwater? We collect it all, creating a nutrient-dense lagoon. This water becomes a powerhouse for our crops, acting as both fertilizer and irrigation water! 💧🌿
🤗Join us on the journey of responsible farming! 🌱