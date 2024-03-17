JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240317 - The Dissenting Voices Teaching Bible Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
March 17, 2024
Prophecy Update - 2024-03-17
The Dissenting Voices of Teaching Bible Prophecy
Pastor JD provides a Biblical and practical template to use in discerning what’s true or false concerning all the different dissenting and dividing voices teaching Bible prophecy.
Transcript available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytjemZ4d2Y2P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=