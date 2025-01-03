Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Sends a "Warning" to the Houthis for Standing With Gaza

"To the Houthis...allow me to remind you what has happened to Hamas, to Hezbollah, to Assad, to all those who have attempted to destroy us...this is not a threat, it is a promise. You will share the same miserable fate."

So, they are admitting to being behind HTS/Al Qaeda...



Source @Real World News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/