Nurse Nikki Hanna reveals that nearly 20% of residents of nursing facility died from COVID vaccine
151 views • 08/15/2023

Steve Kirsch


August 12, 2023


In this 40 minute video, Nikki Hanna, a charge nurse for 32 years reveals that at her facility, nearly 20% of the residents died within 8 weeks after the COVID vaccines were given.


When the vaccines were first offered, 90% of the nurses signed up for it. Today, NONE of the 20 nurses at her facility are going to get any more COVID shots.


She also reveals 100X increases in the rates of seeing unusual events like sudden dementia (with a test showing the cause) and "turbo cancers."


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36pko8-nurse-nikki-hanna-reveals-that-nearly-20-of-residents-of-nursing-facility-d.html

vaccinediednursejabshotinoculationinjection20 percentcovidnursing homesteve kirschnikki hannawithin 8 weeks
