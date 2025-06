Sadhguru & Radhe Cook A Ragi Dosa Together | Millet Recipe

Sadhguru takes time off from his busy schedule to cook, along with his daughter Radhe, a dosa and roti made with Ragi or Finger Millet. #iym2023 #YearOfMillets #srianna Isha Sri Annam Millet Magic - Nature's forgotten treasure for wholesome nutrition - is a hamper that contains 6 native Indian millets.

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.