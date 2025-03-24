Trump's Bombing Campaigns

Leading up to the 2024 U.S. elections, President Donald Trump made it quite clear that he would like to be known as a President who pursued peace and wished to eradicate the endless wars the U.S. has relentlessly been involved in.

One of the first signs that could have been taken as a step in the wrong direction in achieving his goal of peace was his pick of staunch 'neocons' and Zionists to his cabinet, many of whom are 'war-hawks' to the bone.

With him seemingly to 'green light' Israel on the continued genocide of the Palestinian people and the unprovoked commencement of bombing in Yemen, along with his threats to Iran, the image of 'The President of Peace' is very rapidly being lost to him.

Threatening to send the military into Panama and the forced annexation of Greenland certainly isn't helping things either.

This video features a conversation between Judge Andrew Napolitano and Aaron Matté on the above.





