Trump's Bombing Campaigns
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
108 views • 5 months ago

Leading up to the 2024 U.S. elections, President Donald Trump made it quite clear that he would like to be known as a President who pursued peace and wished to eradicate the endless wars the U.S. has relentlessly been involved in.

One of the first signs that could have been taken as a step in the wrong direction in achieving his goal of peace was his pick of staunch 'neocons' and Zionists to his cabinet, many of whom are 'war-hawks' to the bone.

With him seemingly to 'green light' Israel on the continued genocide of the Palestinian people and the unprovoked commencement of bombing in Yemen, along with his threats to Iran, the image of 'The President of Peace' is very rapidly being lost to him.

Threatening to send the military into Panama and the forced annexation of Greenland certainly isn't helping things either.

This video features a conversation between Judge Andrew Napolitano and Aaron Matté on the above.


Video Sources:

Liberty Vault

Judging Freedom With Judge Andrew Napolitano

The Grayzone with Aaron Matté

Closing Theme Music:

'Brace For Impact' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

Video editing software using CapCut


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Liberty Vault, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce mon16:14

Keywords
president trumpisraelmiddle eastwar crimespalestiniansgazayemenhouthis
