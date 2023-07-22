Rasmussen Polls: Not Fit for Office, Say Most Voters of Joe Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doubts about President Joe Biden’s ability to fulfill the duties of his office remain a concern for most voters, as the 2024 campaign approaches.
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 25% of Likely U.S. Voters are Very Confident that Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States. Another 19% say they are Somewhat Confident in Biden’s capability, while 12% are Not Very Confident and 42% are Not At All Confident. Confidence has declined slightly since March, when 30% were Very Confident in Biden’s ability to do the job.
