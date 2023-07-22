Rasmussen Polls: Not Fit for Office, Say Most Voters of Joe Biden

Doubts about President Joe Biden’s ability to fulfill the duties of his office remain a concern for most voters, as the 2024 campaign approaches.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 25% of Likely U.S. Voters are Very Confident that Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States. Another 19% say they are Somewhat Confident in Biden’s capability, while 12% are Not Very Confident and 42% are Not At All Confident. Confidence has declined slightly since March, when 30% were Very Confident in Biden’s ability to do the job.

https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/biden_administration/majority_still_think_biden_too_old_for_second_term