BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Land Grab with Carolyn Betts, Esq.
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
128 views • 7 months ago

By Catherine Austin Fitts


One of the primary targets of any major wave of plunder capitalism is land and improvements—including residential, industrial, and commercial buildings and related mineral and other natural resource rights that convey with the land. This week, Solari general counsel Carolyn Betts joins me to talk about the dramatically accelerating land grab underway—a drive for control of real assets expedited by the G7 central bankers’ launch of the Going Direct Reset in August 2019.


Full Report: https://home.solari.com/the-land-grab-with-carolyn-betts-esq/


Subscribe to shop.solari.com

Keywords
surveillancelandtyrannygrabresetcatherine austin fittscarolyn bettsesqtreth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy