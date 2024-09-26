© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
By Catherine Austin Fitts
One of the primary targets of any major wave of plunder capitalism is land and improvements—including residential, industrial, and commercial buildings and related mineral and other natural resource rights that convey with the land. This week, Solari general counsel Carolyn Betts joins me to talk about the dramatically accelerating land grab underway—a drive for control of real assets expedited by the G7 central bankers’ launch of the Going Direct Reset in August 2019.
Full Report: https://home.solari.com/the-land-grab-with-carolyn-betts-esq/
