Mass Vaccination and MUSICIAN Victims - Part 5

One of the biggest groups who fell for the covid 19 and vaccine BS were musicians. They used their big platforms to help manipulate the world to get jabbed. They all lined up in droves in order to get back performing. And since then they have been dropping like flies.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984