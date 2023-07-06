Meet Firefighter Dale Pierce Pre-Deployment NEXT WEEK With Us to Las Vegas NFPA Convention!

Support this Critical 9/11 Outreach to a thousand Fire ProtectionProfessionals Today! Learn More and Donate: https://ProtectingAll.org National

Fire Protection Association gets the 9/11 Building 7 Evidence Booth Dream Team

- now with firefighter Dale Pierce & Brendan Murphy, FPE - IF You can help

raise the remaining $1,850. YOU are needed TODAY! You can send in the 9/11

Dream Team of firefighters to make a very bold statement at the National Fire

Protection Association (NFPA) convention in Las Vegas NEXT WEEK! We have

recruited Fire Protection Engineer Brendan Murphy, FPE, and fmr. firefighter

Dale Pierce, to the Las Vegas Dream Team! The Protecting All Protectors

Alliance (PAPA) is gearing up to awaken the fire protection industry to the

truth about 9/11: Last year in Boston, we rocked the NFPA convention with our

Building 7 evidence booth, enlightening 300 firefighters, NFPA officials, and

fire protection engineers - personally. We exposed the troubling question: If

NIST claims that high-rises can collapse in 7 seconds from office fires, then

why are we still risking our firefighters' lives in high-rise fires? They have

to think about this when confronted with the evidence at our booth! Now we

must take our mission to the NFPA Las Vegas convention. Thanks to the generous

start-grant from Boston911Truth, we've secured the booth and flights, but we

need your help with the hotel, food, and booth essentials! We're calling on

the NFPA to recognize the impossible situation the official WTC 7 NIST Report

has put them in. Let's awaken the fire protection industry, engaging thousands

of professionals in the conversation that can save lives. Firefighters are

raising their voices, highlighting serious flaws in the NIST report. Learn

More and Donate: https://ProtectingAll.org It's time to stop gambling with the

firefighters’ lives. We're ready to challenge the status quo and force the

conversation between NIST and the NFPA. Help us spread 9/11 Truth awareness

throughout the NFPA community. We may lose this unique opportunity if you

don’t ACT NOW. Be part of the movement that empowers firefighters and

engineers alike! Together, we can ignite change, protect our protectors, and

create a future built on truth and justice. Let's make Las Vegas the epicenter

of awakening. Join the 9/11 Truth Dream Team and let's WIN BIG in our pursuit

of justice! Our special guest and PAPA Las Vegas boot recruit Brendan Murphy

notes: “As a licensed engineer who regularly designs, inspects, and maintains

fire protection systems in new and existing facilities of various construction

types, I am aghast at the lack of awareness in my professional community of

the destruction of building seven – or of the conclusion by NIST that a steel

frame high rise can experience a freefall collapse due to light hazard office

fires.” “This is completely unprecedented and should be the most talked about

and studied structural failure in history. But hardly any of my colleagues are

aware of it!” “I’m going to be at the PAPA evidence booth to personally ensure

that hundreds of fire professionals are aware of this brewing NIST controversy

with the NFPA of which I am a member.“ Former firefighter Dale Pierce will

also be joining Erik, Gail and me at the Booth to teach his fellow fire

professionals: “We have to get down to the essence of what happened with

Building 7 - and how is it going to affect us without putting the burden on

these firefighters. I just can't imagine you're going to go into that building

with the possibility of it falling down. What if all of the sudden you just

decide to walk off the job?” “There's endless problems that can happen, so

that's why it's critically important. We get there and put this on the table

and discuss it.” “This is so much bigger than just the building collapse. And

if you remember after September 11th, we use it for the justification for all

these wars that ended up costing us somewhere around $7 trillion. Of course we

save those discussions for later!” So please make the effort to ensure that we

can go and complete our mission in Las Vegas! Learn More and Donate:

https://ProtectingAll.org









