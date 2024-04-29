Alfar was abandoned on a deserted road My hands trembled when I saw her size and condition

Pitiful Animal





Alfar was abandoned on a deserted road.

She was in bad condition for a week

They had placed next to her some cardboard boxes.

My hands trembled when I saw her size and condition.

Alfar's condition was complicated.

Even though I turned on the heater at full power and a hot water bottle, she was still hypothermic when I arrived.

The doctor started using the serum because she was very dehydrated.

They would then continue to give her all medications.

Despite everything, this poor dog still tried to eat everything.

Even though it was just a little bit of hope, it excited me.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OquATcE0S8