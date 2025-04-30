© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Raytheon Whistleblower Who Exposed The Neutrino Earthquake Weapon In Antarctica Gives Major Updates & Responds To President Trump's Announcement That The US Has Top Secret Super Weapons
Apr 29, 2025
https://banned.video/watch?id=681164cf9e2adc1a18245361
Eric Hecker Discusses Directed Energy Weapons, Faster-Than-Light Communication Systems, Deep-State Surveillance Programs & MORE!
"It is HAARP on steroids" Whistleblower reveals MASSIVE weather weapon at South Pole | Redacted
https://rumble.com/v6sn6g9-eric-hecker-studio.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp