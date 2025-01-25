The Kingdom Series: Part 4 | The Gospel of the Kingdom

As we continue to explore the Kingdom of God as reinstated by Jesus we will look at what is the good news surrounding this Kingdom that was established on the earth. In fact the last drama on earth before it all come tumbling down is that, "The kingdoms of the world will become the kingdom of our God and his Christ."

We will explore more of this awesome news in this session - may you be encouraged to share this good news as children of the Kingdom of God on the earth.