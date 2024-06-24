⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley⚡️ with a Gun & Teaching a 'Lesson in Courage' at a School 6 months ago in Makeevka - Birthday was June 20th, Lyudmila Bentley

This is from Lyudmila Bentley, video, image & was posted on June 20, 2024:

Today my beloved husband, Russell Bentley, would have turned 64 years old. The key words here are “would have”, because he will forever remain 63. A man full of strength & vigor, who came to protect the innocent people of Donbass, who physically survived at the front line at the Donetsk airport, in the Avdeevka direction, since 2014, and, at the same time, retained his Humanity, waging the same tough war on the information front, every day throughout all these yrs, while also helping both civilians & the military, whom he considered real heroes & brothers, was martyred in the center of the Petrovsky dist of Donetsk.

And it’s all because some “humans” from the 5th Brigade named after Zakharchenko have lost their humanity. Did they ever even have it? Do those who hid Russell's remains have humanity? Are you, the ones who hid him, not afraid of God at all? Christ is in our midst, whether you believe it or not. And He watches every movement of your soul and your choices: to do evil or good. Give me the remains of my husband, I appeal to you in the name of Christ God! And you will be forgiven by God for this.

Children from a school in the city of Makeevka, DPR write:

“Six months ago, our class met the hero of the DPR Russell Bentley, call sign “Texas”. Our class teacher Galina Viktorovna told us a lot about him, what a brave person he is, because “Texas” voluntarily came to fight in 2014. Already in the class he became our friend. telling how they liberated the Donetsk airport and how hard it was for them, but they did not retreat & fought back. His stories fascinated the whole class, because not everyone can go through this. But at the same time, he remained positive, & later even played guitar. He told me a little about himself that, having moved to Donetsk, he converted to Orthodoxy in the local church and joined the DPR militia. The impressions after this lesson were wonderful. He gave us autographs & interviewed us. I am very grateful to him and his wife. They took the time to visit our class. He recently died. We are very sorry for his tragic death & congratulate him on his earthly birthday!!

Reflecting on their lesson in courage, the children express their love for Russell in their drawings & share autographs they left behind that they are very proud of. A 12 year-old schoolgirl dedicated her painting “The World Above Your Head” to “Texas.”

"Uncle investigator, please find Russell!"

Lyudmila wrote:

Here, in fact, is the video interview itself, which the children wrote about above . Russell says, explaining to English-speaking viewers what is happening: "This is Texas and Cheburashka :) Today we are at a school in Makeevka, where we are teaching a lesson on courage. This is an old Soviet tradition when war veterans come to children to talk to them. Today we are visiting Galina, our old friend. We know each other for several years now, they have come to her students many times. And today we will talk to the children from Makeyevka. This is a city located right next to Donetsk. They will tell American children WHAT IS WAR, WHAT IT’S LIVING IN WAR, because they are American. children don’t understand this at all! Otherwise they would have told their parents a long time ago: “STOP SENDING WEAPONS HERE TO BOMB THESE CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES! "What do the children say? Listen and share this video to let them know. Thanks to everyone who participated 🙏🏻

Happy Birthday sweetheart...

