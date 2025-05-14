BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jimmy Dore interviews RG911/AE911 - The Hard WTC Evidence - Official 9/11 Story COLLAPSING!
RichardGage911
110 views • 4 months ago

Bringing Tens of Thousands of Newcomers to the 9/11 Truth | Watch Along with Them! — 45 Minutes 


Jimmy Dore posted today our LIVE interview with him the other day! He encouraged us to share all the evidence we could in our limited time with him, and we did!

I was joined by structural engineer Kamal Obeid from Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth who addressed key issues including the impossibility of the free-fall collapse of World Trade Center Building 7.


We addressed as many key points as I possibly could in the 45 minutes that we had:



We addressed these questions among many others on Jimmy Dore:


  • Why didn’t the American Institute of Architects issue even one bulletin on the catastrophic unprecedented destruction of 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 — the third worst structural failure in history?
  • Why didn’t NIST (National Institute of Standards & Technology) include in their 2004 report on the Twin Towers the 156 first responders who saw, heard, and/or experienced explosions? And, many of them before the collapse of the towers?
  • Why did NIST persist with their theory that the top section crush the building section below while maintaining a near free-fall acceleration (when the top section was in fact destroyed in the first 3 seconds) — as if 90% of the steel gave no resistance whatsoever?
  • What caused the hundreds of laterally-ejected freely-flying 4-ton structural steel sections, at 80mph, landing 600 feet in every direction impaling themselves in skyscrapers all around them.
interviewtruth911
