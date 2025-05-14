Jimmy Dore interviews RG911/AE911 - The Hard WTC Evidence - Official 9/11 Story COLLAPSING!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bringing Tens of Thousands of Newcomers to the 9/11 Truth | Watch Along with Them! — 45 Minutes
Jimmy Dore posted today our LIVE interview with him the other day! He encouraged us to share all the evidence we could in our limited time with him, and we did!
I was joined by structural engineer Kamal Obeid from Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth who addressed key issues including the impossibility of the free-fall collapse of World Trade Center Building 7.
We addressed as many key points as I possibly could in the 45 minutes that we had:
- The importance of the truth-telling that WI Senator Ron Johnson and former Congressman Curt Weldon are all about right now. Jimmy played excerpts of the Senator’s WTC comments on The Benny Show including “molten metal…controlled demolition…Calling Out Bravo 7 documentary.” We are making sure that the Senator has the solid body of evidence that will back up his historic efforts to get a real 9/11 investigation. The more you help us, the more we can help the VIP’s who have the courage to speak out!
We addressed these questions among many others on Jimmy Dore:
- Why didn’t the American Institute of Architects issue even one bulletin on the catastrophic unprecedented destruction of 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 — the third worst structural failure in history?
- Why didn’t NIST (National Institute of Standards & Technology) include in their 2004 report on the Twin Towers the 156 first responders who saw, heard, and/or experienced explosions? And, many of them before the collapse of the towers?
- Why did NIST persist with their theory that the top section crush the building section below while maintaining a near free-fall acceleration (when the top section was in fact destroyed in the first 3 seconds) — as if 90% of the steel gave no resistance whatsoever?
- What caused the hundreds of laterally-ejected freely-flying 4-ton structural steel sections, at 80mph, landing 600 feet in every direction impaling themselves in skyscrapers all around them.