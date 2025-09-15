Suicide Pacts forming in Youth Social Media Groups - Discord, Reddit, TikTok w/ John Anthony

Purchase a copy of "Letters to John Boy" and help 2 others receive the book for free at https://www.blackandrightradio.com/

John Anthony, media personality and former police officer, joins the program to share the heart-wrenching story of his son’s suicide. He explains how it unfolded through a suicide pact group on social media and the devastating aftermath that followed.

John opens up about the signs parents and loved ones should watch for — red flags that can help prevent others from facing the same tragedy.

This conversation is especially powerful and personal, as I also lost my brother to suicide in a similar way. Together, we shine a light on a dark reality that too many families endure, with the hope of sparing others from the same pain.

