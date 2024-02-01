Jim Breuer | Exclusive Interview w/ Jim Breuer Including: Breuer Back On Tour, the Psychological Nudity of Stand Up Comedy & When Did Jim Discover He Had a Gift for Comedy? + Leather Pants, Kangaroos & Prancing Tigers! + Ryan Wimpey Success Story

The Tools for Stand-Up Comedy Super Success:

Physical / Slap-Stick Comedy (The Three Stooges, Richard Pryor, etc.)

Characters & Voices (Imitating Voices, the Power of Observing Mannerisms)

Inner Dialogue (Try to Think About What they Audience Is Thinking)

Stories (Utilize the Power of Captivating Stories & Delivering a Meaningful Message)

Jokes

The Power of the Premise

Getting to Know Your Audience (Listen to What Your Audience Is Saying, Get to Know Your Audience)

Self-Deprecating / Recovery Humor

Call Out the Obvious





Recommended Book | Born Standing Up By Steve Martin - https://www.amazon.com/Born-Standing-Up-Comics-Martin/dp/B017QUU3EO/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1AB3P9OCSBHGO&keywords=steve+martin+born+standing+up&qid=1706729857&sprefix=steve+martin+born+standing+u%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-2





Comedic Geniuses That Jim Breuer Listens To:

Dave Chapelle

Tony Woods

Richard Jeni

Richard Pryoer

Jim Gaffigan

Steve Martin

Sam Kinison





Ryan Wimpey | "We needed somebody to help us get everything that was in his head out into systems, into manuals & scripts & actually build a team. So now that we have systems in place we have gone from 1 location to 10 locations in a year.” - Rachel Wimpey

Ryan Wimpey | "We are really thankful that you guys have helped us to grow a business that we run now instead of the business running us. So thank you, thank you, thank you times one thousand!" - Ryan Wimpey (Founder of TipTopK9.com)

Ryan Wimpey | Ryan Wimpey, founder of TipTopK9.com shares, "We have gone from 1 location to 10 locations in only a year. In Oct of 2016 we grossed $13K, it’s 2018, the month of Oct, it’s the 22nd, we’ve grossed $50K."

Ryan Wimpey | “Clay really helped us with his systems, taking us to the point of having ten or more employees, or doubling our size, helped us double our incomes.” - Ryan Wimpey

