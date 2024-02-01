Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jim Breuer | Exclusive Interview w/ Jim Breuer Including: Breuer Back On Tour, the Psychological Nudity of Stand Up Comedy & When Did Jim Discover He Had a Gift for Comedy?
channel image
Thrivetime Show
1636 Subscribers
10 views
Published 25 days ago

Jim Breuer | Exclusive Interview w/ Jim Breuer Including: Breuer Back On Tour, the Psychological Nudity of Stand Up Comedy & When Did Jim Discover He Had a Gift for Comedy? + Leather Pants, Kangaroos & Prancing Tigers! + Ryan Wimpey Success Story

Learn More About Jim Breuer’s Tour Today HERE:

www.JimBreuer.com


The Tools for Stand-Up Comedy Super Success:

Physical / Slap-Stick Comedy (The Three Stooges, Richard Pryor, etc.)

Characters & Voices (Imitating Voices, the Power of Observing Mannerisms)

Inner Dialogue (Try to Think About What they Audience Is Thinking)

Stories (Utilize the Power of Captivating Stories & Delivering a Meaningful Message)

Jokes

The Power of the Premise

Getting to Know Your Audience (Listen to What Your Audience Is Saying, Get to Know Your Audience)

Self-Deprecating / Recovery Humor

Call Out the Obvious


Recommended Book | Born Standing Up By Steve Martin - https://www.amazon.com/Born-Standing-Up-Comics-Martin/dp/B017QUU3EO/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1AB3P9OCSBHGO&keywords=steve+martin+born+standing+up&qid=1706729857&sprefix=steve+martin+born+standing+u%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-2


Comedic Geniuses That Jim Breuer Listens To:

Dave Chapelle

Tony Woods

Richard Jeni

Richard Pryoer

Jim Gaffigan

Steve Martin

Sam Kinison


Ryan Wimpey | "We needed somebody to help us get everything that was in his head out into systems, into manuals & scripts & actually build a team. So now that we have systems in place we have gone from 1 location to 10 locations in a year.” - Rachel Wimpey

Ryan Wimpey | "We are really thankful that you guys have helped us to grow a business that we run now instead of the business running us. So thank you, thank you, thank you times one thousand!" - Ryan Wimpey (Founder of TipTopK9.com)

Ryan Wimpey | Ryan Wimpey, founder of TipTopK9.com shares, "We have gone from 1 location to 10 locations in only a year. In Oct of 2016 we grossed $13K, it’s 2018, the month of Oct, it’s the 22nd, we’ve grossed $50K."

Ryan Wimpey | “Clay really helped us with his systems, taking us to the point of having ten or more employees, or doubling our size, helped us double our incomes.” - Ryan Wimpey

Discover How Clay Clark Helped Tim Redmond to Dramatically Scale & Grow His Business Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/tim-redmond-learn-more-about-redmond-growth-founder-tim-redmond/

Keywords
clay clarkthrivetime showjim breuer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket