Ballad of the Green Berets
1
09/14/2023
[Verse 1]
Fighting soldiers from the sky
Fearless men who jump and die
Men who mean just what they say
The brave men of the Green Beret
[Chorus]
Silver wings upon their chest
These are men, America's best
One hundred men will test today
But only three win the Green Beret
[Verse 2]
Trained to live off nature's land
Trained in combat hand to hand
Men who fight by night and day
Courage take from the Green Beret
[Chorus]
Silver wings upon their chest
These are men, America's best
One hundred men will test today
But only three win the Green Beret
[Verse 3]
Back at home a young wife waits
Her Green Beret has met his fate
He had died for those oppressed
Leaving her this last request
[Chorus]
Put silver wings on my son's chest
Make him one of America's best
He'll be a man they'll test one day
Have him win the Green Beret
Put silver wings on my son's chest
Make him one of America's best
He'll be a man they'll test one day
Have him win the Green Beret
