EPOCH TV | Christopher Miller: US Military is Playing into the hands of CCP

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders - Jan Jekielek with Christopher Miller:

Why the CCP Loves When the US Spends All Its Money on the Military

“I think we’re playing directly into the hands of what the Chinese Communist Party wants us to do,” says former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, author of “Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon About America’s Most Dangerous Enemies.”





“They want us to spend all our money on the military. But you know, as well as I do, a totalitarian and authoritarian regime like the Chinese Communist Party fears one thing,” Miller says.





In this wide-ranging interview, we discuss his vision for major reform of the military and his reflections on Operation Warp Speed, January 6, and the Afghanistan withdrawal.





