BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode of Piracy in the Baltic
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
126 views • 4 months ago

In the Baltic Sea, another attempt was made to seize a tanker heading to a Russian port - the vessel, sailing in international waters under the flag of Gabon, was blocked by coast guard boats from Estonia.

The adversary tried to board the ship and called on the captain to set a course for Estonian territorial waters, but the crew refused to comply even despite flights by NATO aircraft.

At some point, a Russian Su-35S fighter appeared in the incident area - its flight clearly contributed to the attackers retreating and the tanker successfully continuing on its way to the destination.

📌 This once again confirms two things: (https://t.me/rybar/69040) there will be more and more attempts of piracy against the "shadow fleet", and the only way to fight them is military presence. Which the Su-35S pilot demonstrated perfectly.

❗️However, in other situations, one aircraft will not be enough, so the presence at sea needs to be strengthened. This is not a completely simple task, but there is no other way in the current situation. And in any case, it will be cheaper than losing oil tankers.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
russianavyestonia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy