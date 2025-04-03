“I want to be saved… but I’m afraid I can’t hold out.”

If that’s ever crossed your mind—or someone you love has said it—this episode of Words From The Word will bring you comfort and clarity. Pastor Roderick Webster explains that salvation doesn’t depend on how strong you are… but on the grace of God.



📖 Titus 3:7 — “Being justified by His grace…”

📖 Ephesians 2:8-9 — “For by grace are ye saved through faith…”



🔥 Key truths in this devotion:

You are not saved because you can “hold out”

Grace is unearned favor — God saves us because of who He is, not who we are

Your salvation doesn’t depend on never sinning again

God’s grace deposits righteousness into your account

Justification is by grace, not by works — and that means it’s secure!



🙌 This message is for:

People afraid they’ll fall away after accepting Christ

Believers struggling with guilt and insecurity

Anyone who thinks they have to “earn” their way to heaven



🕊️ The same grace that saves you is the grace that keeps you.

Let this message remind you: salvation is a gift, and your name is safe in God’s book.



Share with someone who needs hope.