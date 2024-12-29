WARNING: 2025 CBDC AGENDA! - Nearly Every Country Is Launching A CBDC! - Cashless Enslavement

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the enforcement of CBDCs (or Central Bank Digital Currencies) in 2025 as the Bank For International Settlements (BIS) proposes a hybrid retail CBDC which overrides your bank as the global elite prepare for a complete collapse of the banking system as we know it.

As with most things when it comes to the cashless society, it was tested in India which ironically is part of the new BRICS+ takeover system.

In 2015, Modi gave homeless people free bank accounts to get them on the surveillance grid and get them off of cash as he asked people to hand in their gold. The currency was demonetized and then in 2019, India tested a crossover retail CBDC system.

Now, going into 2025, the BIS has a retail CBDC system simultaneously as they test mBridge, a pilot cross border CBDC payment system.

The end goal for the Great Reset is global technocracy, digital IDs, control of the populace via their money and food. All the excuses and crises are in play for this to happen, so we are about to see a major move forward. Banks are planning the Basel 3 agenda of mass bail-in regimes.





If you aren't prepared yet, you best be soon.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2024