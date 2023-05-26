Dr. Peter McCullough says an RSV Vaccine for Pregnant Women Won’t Even Prevent RSV for Baby | Ep 86

Dr. Peter McCullough rejoins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to explain Pfizer’s latest study, a randomized control trial for the RSV Vaccine. He discusses how to treat RSV, how children and babies are affected by it and if a vaccine would even work to prevent an illness in the sinuses.Show more





He goes on to discuss the ethics behind including pregnant women in vaccine trials and gives an update on the increase in postpartum MATERNAL deaths he has been seeing in the data and personally.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





