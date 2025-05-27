Understanding Adoption Insights with Life Coach Hadassah Bauer & Mayim Vega of Arukah.com

In this episode of the Arukah Holistic Podcast, Mayim Vega interviews Hadassah Bauer, a certified life coach, speaker, and author, about the emotional complexities of adoption. As an adoptee herself, Hadassah offers expert advice on supporting adoptees, birth mothers, and adoptive parents. She discusses common misconceptions about adoption, the 7 core issues adoptees face, and provides invaluable advice for parents of foster and adopted children. If you’re interested in understanding the deep emotional layers of adoption and how to support those involved in the adoption journey, this episode is for you.





Connect with Hadassah:





Website: https://www.hadassahbauer.com/

Facebook: / diane.bauer.35

Instagram: / hadassahbauer

Substack: https://substack.com/@hadassahb

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hadassahbauer...

LinkedIn: / hadassah-bauer-ctlc-799121260

Book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CV1HKZGL

