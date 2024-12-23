"Prisoners Of War"; Palestinian POWs Speak, EP6: Asmaa Hreish

The freed journalist prisoner Asmaa Hraish from Ramallah, since her childhood, likes to volunteer in community activities and loves the media, studied journalism and political science at Birzeit University, and is currently studying for a master's degree in digital media and communication at Al-Quds University (Abodis) and works as a freelance journalist for a number of media sites. She received the integrity and anti-corruption award for the best investigative investigation of the year 2021.

She was known for her strength and her defence of the right and for raising the voice of the oppressed, specifically the political detainees and those detained in Israeli prisons, including her father and her brother. The price of her free voice was that she was arrested by the Israeli forces and subjected to the cursed administrative burden for 6 months. on the background of her journalistic work.





Host: Fairouz Salameh

Camera: Mohammad Samrin

Montage: Mohammad Awad





الأسيرة المحررة الصحفية أسماء هريش من رام الله، منذ طفولتها تحبّ تتطوع في أنشطة مجتمعية ومحبة للإعلام، فدرست الصحافة والعلوم السياسية في جامعة بيرزيت، وتدرس حالياً ماجستير الإعلام الرقمي والاتصال في جامعة القدس(أبوديس)، وتعمل صحفية حرة (freelancer) لعدد من المواقع الإعلامية.

حصلت على جائزة النزاهة ومكافحة الفساد عن أفضل تحقيق استقصائي للعام 2021، عرفت بقوتها ومدافعتها عن الحقّ ورفع صوت المظلومين تحديداً المعتقلين سياسياً والمعتقلين في سجون الاحتلال منهم والدها وشقيقها، فكانت ضريبة صوتها الحرّ أن اعتقلتها قوات الاحتلال وزُجّت بها تحت وطأة الإداري اللعين لمدة 6 شهور، على خلفية عملها الصحفي.

تقديم: فيروز سلامة

تصوير الحلقة: محمد سمرين



مونتاج الحلقة: محمد عوض