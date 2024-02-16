© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israelis are blocking aid deliveries to starving families in Gaza for weeks while dancing to rave music. Israel has an obligation under an ICJ order to ensure humanitarian aid gets to Palestinians in need. But Israel does nothing to stop these disruptions.
Source @Kim Dotcom
