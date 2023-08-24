BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nephilim: Satan's Genetic Seed
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
08/24/2023

February 5th, 2017

Pastor Dean takes an in-depth look at part of our history that has been covered up and hidden in a closed vault in the Smithsonian. However, the evidence and historical record show that there was a race of giant hybrid humans on earth before and after the flood of Noah. The Bible, Enoch, ancient archaeology, President Abraham Lincoln, and old newspaper articles testify that from Sumer to Egypt to Israel and even to ancient North America and all over the world this race of giants existed. This is one of the greatest proofs that the God of the Bible is the One True God and He revealed the evil origin of these giants and their descendants. They are also still with us and they will play a major part in the end-time "alien" deception.

satanspiritual warfarenephilimdean odle
