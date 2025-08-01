Safer "Roundup" Alternative with ContactBioSolution.com's FireHawkBioHerbicide & BioChecked.com's Non-Glyphosate Certification

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shallow dive video introducting 2 things:
1. an EPA-registered (in all 50 states), environmentally-friendly, regenerative, non-selective, full contact, and "Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified" by DetoxProject.org weed killer called FireHawk BioHerbicide by ContactBioSolution.com
Both ready-to-use and concentrate versions available along with 55-gallon drums & 275 gallon tote sizes that can even be ordered by the full truckload-. View their YouTube channel at: youtube.com/@ContactBioSolutionsUSA
If you have questions and/or want to place an order to possibly get a discount and/or free shipping, do NOT order through their website, but, instead, contact one of their Managing Partners & Co-founder of NonToxicCommunities.com, Kathleen Hallal:
Irvine, CA
Cell: (949) 500-0981
and be sure to tell her that Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng referred you
NOTE: their Affiliate Program is currently NOT active despite being shown
2. The "Non-Glyphosate Certified" certification via: BioChecked.com
To request an application to possibly get this certification (and/or other certifications like their GMO-free, grass-fed, gluten-free, and even MAHA (Make America Healthy Again)-Certified
) for your brand/company or product(s), tell their Executive Director, Scott L. Prentice, that BioChecked Affiliate, Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng, referred you when requesting a registration form:
[email protected] (PRIMARY)
wm: 605.580.5496
!!!! To share this video, use: