CDNews - CRAZY PLACE TO CALL HOME ep.73- CANADA FIRES - BURNED IN THE BACK

"Don't back down Canada. Film the cops and all there terrible excuses for these crimes against humanity."

Tim Truth

BURNED IN THE BACK: More Are Blaming Govt For Starting Canadian Fire Upwind From Community

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/canada-fire-back-burn:a?r=ABdo9FVMsB3ytLomJXFgfKjSprEV4ioA

Fire Updates: Pyromanic Canadian Government Adds Accelerants, Not Water, To Their Agenda 2030 Fires

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Pyromanic-canadian-govt-fire-start:a?r=ABdo9FVMsB3ytLomJXFgfKjSprEV4ioALEFT TO BURN: Locals Deprived Of Firefighting Water, Canadian Government Abandons Residents To Die

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Shuswap-water-cut:2?r=ABdo9FVMsB3ytLomJXFgfKjSprEV4ioAINCITING FIRE: Canadian Police ARE BLOCKING Food & Vital Supplies & Local Firefighters FORBIDDEN

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/canadian-police-inciting-fire:0?r=ABdo9FVMsB3ytLomJXFgfKjSprEV4ioA

We're not being notified of replies and comment interactions in our Notifications. over 4 weeks and going strong. Also we think that odysee is dropping our subscribers. So pay attention to see if you get dropped from our subscriber list and please e-mail us a screen shot with a time stamp if you get kicked. We are doing our best to screen-shot everything, and will do a report on it sometime in the coming months. We got more important fish to fry right now.

People who gave warnings were 100% right - we started talking about the joos, as well as shapeshifters and their technologies, and now we're shadow-banned to the max. These fucking scammers are relentless. Does anyone know of a platform where this doesn't happen?

WE DO NOT ACCEPT DONATIONS. WE ARE NOT A CHIRITY CASE. IF YOU WANT TO SUPPORT US CHECK OUT OUR ONLINE STORE

Public E-MAIL you can send us anything you got. we will give you full credit, or withhold your information,. that is up to you. Just tell us in the e-mail.

[email protected]

our radio station - ThinkFreeRadio -

https://live365.com/station/ThinkFreeRadio-a49210

our store -

https://lost-cadaver.creator-spring.com/We've Been Paying Attention

https://lost-cadaver.creator-spring.com/listing/we-ve-been-paying-attention?product=2Truth Doesn't Fear Ridicule

https://lost-cadaver.creator-spring.com/listing/truth-doesn-t-fear-ridicule?product=46https://lost-cadaver.creator-spring.com/listing/truth-doesn-t-fear-ridicule?product=2

WE DO NOT ACCEPT DONATIONS. WE ARE NOT A CHIRITY CASE. IF YOU WANT TO SUPPORT US CHECK OUT OUR ONLINE STORE.

THANK YOU.

https://live365.com/station/ThinkFreeRadio-a49210

https://odysee.com/@CDNewsPodcasts:6https://odysee.com/@TwisTProGaming:0https://odysee.com/@ThinkFree:a

Please always do your own research, and look into the information provided in this video. This video is for educational purposes.

https://www.criminalcodehelp.ca/offences/against-property/arson/

https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/arson