Democrats Attack Durham; Republicans Aim to Cancel Wokeness in the Military

Yesterday, former special counsel John Durham testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his recently released report. Democrats relentlessly attacked the mild-mannered Durham, serving to distract from the facts of the case.





Also, Republican Congressman Mark Alford of Missouri is leading an effort to defund wokeness in the military because it weakens U.S. national defense; YouTube censored presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over unapproved views on vaccines; an Arkansas judge struck down a law designed to protect vulnerable youth of Arkansas from being mutilated by “gender-affirming” procedures; and actor Jim Caviezel stars in a soon-to-be-released movie about international child sex trafficking.





In the second half of the show, Dr. Duke Pesta, director of FreedomProject Academy, discusses the anti-family policies brewing in California; and John Birch Society coordinator John Diamond discusses activism.





