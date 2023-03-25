White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0104 - Gary L Rasor - CCTV footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gary, who worked at the Hillsborough Home Depot, observed McMillian attempting to wheel 3 pressure cookers out of the store without paying. When he confronted McMillian, he was shoved to the ground, with McMillian continuing on without stopping. Gary was taken to the hospital, where he died of complications from his injuries, November 30, 2022.