Putting 'Government' in its Place!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have now sent three notarized letters to government agencies—IRS, TSA, CDC—putting them in their place and restoring my authority over them as a Living Man. As the documentary 'Strawman' observes, "Government is a
creation of Man, and a creation of Man can never be above Man."
All these letters are posted at https://poetseye.substack.com
To support my work, purchase my latest book, 'THE COVID PROTOCOLS: Upholding Your Rights in Authoritarian Times', at https://Geni.us/Rights
And/or purchase goldbacks at https://Geni.us/Goldbacks. Goldbacks give you the privacy of cash but, because they contain 24K gold in precise amounts, transcend the fakery of fiat paper dollars/sterling/euros, etc.
Abdiel LeRoy