Putting 'Government' in its Place!

I have now sent three notarized letters to government agencies—IRS, TSA, CDC—putting them in their place and restoring my authority over them as a Living Man. As the documentary 'Strawman' observes, "Government is a creation of Man, and a creation of Man can never be above Man."





Abdiel LeRoy