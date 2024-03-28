Donald Trump: This is happening too often

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald Trump spoke with reporters after attending the wake of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, saying, "We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently because this is not working."