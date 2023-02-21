Alois Irlmaier Predictions: How World War Three will bring about the Three Days of Darkness!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Alois Irlmaier, a fervent German Catholic, had detailed visions about the Third World War. This eventually leads to the Great Warning, the three days of darkness, the cleansing of the world, and the Era of Peace. This article will tell us about Irlmaier’s visions and how they are slowly unfolding today.
