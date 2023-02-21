Alois Irlmaier Predictions: How World War Three will bring about the Three Days of Darkness!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Premiered Feb 19, 2023





Alois Irlmaier, a fervent German Catholic, had detailed visions about the Third World War. This eventually leads to the Great Warning, the three days of darkness, the cleansing of the world, and the Era of Peace. This article will tell us about Irlmaier’s visions and how they are slowly unfolding today.





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Qvhw4rvYHg



