Alois Irlmaier Predictions: How World War Three will bring about the Three Days of Darkness!
107 views • 02/21/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Premiered Feb 19, 2023


Alois Irlmaier, a fervent German Catholic, had detailed visions about the Third World War. This eventually leads to the Great Warning, the three days of darkness, the cleansing of the world, and the Era of Peace. This article will tell us about Irlmaier’s visions and how they are slowly unfolding today.


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Qvhw4rvYHg


Keywords
purificationchristianreligioncatholicworld war 3the warningvisionsgermanmillenniumworld war iiithree days of darknessera of peace3 days of darknessarlois irlmaiercleansing of the world
