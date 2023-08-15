Maui Wildfires and the Theft of Sacred Hawaiian Land

Aside from the federal government’s bureaucratic failure, Hawaiians have good reason to be suspicious of the recent fires.

Survivors of the Maui fire say that they received no warning and that the flames appeared so quickly that escape was difficult. Everything was suddenly in flames and many found refuge in the ocean for hours while their homes burned to the ground and into the same powdery ash footprint we’ve seen in recent years. So far, it is estimated that nearly a thousand people have died. Locals are worried this includes hundreds of children who were home due to school being canceled that day.

Several people are reporting that the government is not only doing little to help but they are blocking local efforts to do so and not allowing local donations through. And blocking life-saving medicine because it isn’t federally approved.

The people of Maui are on their own for now. And aside from the federal government’s bureaucratic failure, they have good reason to be suspicious. Just like what we saw five years ago in Paradise California, there was nothing normal about these fires. Within a day of burning, it was like a bomb went off.

Local residents have been reporting bright flashes of light. One was captured by a home security camera that appears to have been the start of the Olinda fire.

Many people are saying that it was Directed Energy Weapons. We know that most major governments already have them. And during the California fires, online weather maps recorded what looks like a laser from above striking an area just before it bursts into flames.

In his research, Denis Mills discovered that the incendiary aluminum and barium nanodust from chemtrails is most likely fueling the ferocity of today’s so-called super wildfires. And on the day before the Maui fires broke out, locals were reporting a heavy overcast from chem-trailing that they’d never seen before.

It’s also interesting to note that the Maui police chief was the incident commander for the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017.

Lahaina is considered to be a historic and sacred land. It was the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii before it was taken by the United States. It’s been occupied by native Hawaiians ever since who are defiantly opposed to the mainland outsiders who have been buying up land with no respect for local culture. Not just BlackRock and Vanguard, but Billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg who owns more land on Kauai than what the government of Kauai owns. And Oprah Winfrey who has bought over a thousand acres of land in Hawaii. Including a new 870 acres in Maui she bought this Spring.

In 2018 the Paradise wildfires broke out exactly where the United Nations have plans to somehow make off-limits to humans. And that same year a report on wildfire prevention was published that was focused on the exact same areas in Maui where the fires just broke out.

Governor Josh Green has been putting the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda ahead of Hawaiian interests. Just weeks before the fire he unveiled an emergency proclamation on housing that eliminates the Land Use Commission. Allowing the government more leeway to build as they see fit. Such as building 15-minute Smart Cities run by Artificial Intelligence. Just like they’ve been planning for years.