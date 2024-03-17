BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The myth of Israel's 'democracy' w Ilan Pappé The Chris Hedges Report (mirrored)
126 views • 03/17/2024

Israel's status as a bona fide democracy is often taken to be a self-evident truth, but a more critical look at the history and reality of Zionism calls this into question. After all, how can a democracy exist in a country constitutionally defined as an ethnostate that can only exist through the suppression and gradual elimination of its Others? Israeli historian Ilan Pappé joins The Chris Hedges Report for a discussion on Israel as an inherently colonial, and therefore anti-democratic, project.


Ilan Pappé is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter in the UK, where he directs the European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-directs the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. Prior to coming to the UK, Pappé was a historian and politician in Israel. He is the author of several books, including The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine.


Studio Production: Cameron Granadino, Adam Coley

Post-Production: David Hebden


jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazademocracyabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
