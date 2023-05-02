Science has Stopped - Dr. Gerald Pollack, PostScript Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Petersen interviews Dr. Gerald Pollack. Pollack posits that the underlying funding process for scientific studies has caused the innovation in science to come to a stop.
Dr. Pollack with be joining us for TransitionTALKS June 10th. Get tickets and more info at TransitionTalks.org https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/