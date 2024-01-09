Surprise Attack Alert

US leadership is so dangerously incompetent, it has emboldened our enemies and could lead to a strike on America.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - THE WAR ROOM WITH STEPHEN K. BANNON EPISODE 3299 PART 1

https://americasvoice.news/video/nGlkvM3NSdEQJx4/?related=playlist





2. AmericasVoice.news - THE WAR ROOM WITH STEPHEN K. BANNON EPISODE 3299 PART 2

https://americasvoice.news/video/61BzKlAFmQoV3U4/?related=playlist





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



