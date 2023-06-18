Is Prince Charles the Antichrist? The HIDDEN Meaning of 666 - featuring Stephen Spykerman

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/ 🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

After the recent Coronation ceremony of Prince Charles of Wales (now King Charles III) on May 6, 2023, many people have started again heavily speculating that he might be the antichrist that is prophesied in prophecies of Revelation and Daniel.





Much of this information began with Monte Judah of Lion and Lamb Ministries and also with Tim Cohen (author of the Antichrist and a Cup of Tea). Cohen has been claiming since the 1990s that Prince Charles is the one horned male goat and final beast of prophecy. He claims that Charle's heraldry and symbolism found within his coat of arms is unique and gives tremendous proof as to his identity of being the final one world ruler.





Today, I am putting those claims to the test of Scripture. Joining me is Stephen John Spykerman -- author of numerous books and the Sherlock Holmes of ancestry, heraldry and the various people groups of end times prophecy. After this analysis, you will understand the role of America and its Western allies in the last days. We also carefully examine the claim of Prince Charles of Wales having the 666 mark of the beast calculation using Gematria tools live on screen with you so that you can see for yourself whether Tim Cohen is telling the truth...or not.





