BREAKING: TRUMP TO STRIKE MEXICO? - New Military Operations Throughout Latin America Raise Eyebrows

Josh Sigurdson reports on the calls by the Trump Administration to strike Mexico with military drones and missiles in order to hit the cartels which were largely armed and funded by the US government in the first place. This puts millions of innocent Mexicans in danger and would also cause mass migration.





As Bolivian President Luis Arce claimed recently, the United States is masking their attempt to control Latin America with a drug war.





Trump recently ordered the Pentagon to deploy three warships against Latin American drug cartels along the South American coast, including outside of Venezuela. There are many claiming he might target Maduro directly with military strikes.





Meanwhile, as the DEA announces a joint program with Mexico to go after cartels, Claudia Sheinbaum, the Mexican President claims there is no such program.





The Trump Administration is also drawing up plans to attack Mexico, calling for drone airstrikes against cartels which would cause chaos up north as well as within Mexico.





This was planned long ago.





The CIA armed and funded groups that Trump is targeting would only lead to further chaos along the border while endangering millions of innocent, family oriented and largely conservative Mexicans. We've seen the same tactics used in the Middle East for years.





As we've warned of for years at WAM, the US government will frame Mexico for "working with" Russia, China and/or Iran in an attempt to bring war to the land border and perpetuate warfare.





With military parades in Monterrey with Chinese and Russian troops as well as the US government claiming cartels are being run by Iran, the false but dangerous narrative is growing in scope. People should not believe it. It is the new Cuban Missile Crisis. All part of an attempt to bring order out of chaos and bring in a new technocratic order.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025