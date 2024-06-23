BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Urban Above Ground Mining: A New Trend?
The Morgan Report
The Morgan Report
391 followers
434 views • 10 months ago

Urban Above Ground Mining: A New Trend? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Urban mining is the process of reclaiming raw materials from spent products, buildings, and waste generated in urban areas. Unlike traditional mining, which extracts minerals and metals from the earth, urban mining focuses on recovering valuable elements from the existing infrastructure and discarded electronic equipment.

The global urban mining market was valued at USD $18.18 billion in 2021, indicating strong potential for continued growth and expansion in this sector.

Urban Above Ground Mining: A New Trend?

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
