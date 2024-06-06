BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barefoot Shoes And Barefoot Walking: You Need to be Doing This
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
11 months ago

Barefoot Shoes: Unlock the Secrets to Better Health and Posture


Welcome to the Reality of Health podcast! In today's episode, we delve into the benefits of walking barefoot and wearing barefoot shoes. This polarizing topic covers how barefoot walking can strengthen your feet, enhance posture, and reduce inflammation. Learn about the drawbacks of modern shoes and discover expert insights from James Oschman and Dr. Biglestein. If you're curious about transitioning to barefoot shoes, we share brand recommendations and tips for getting started. Tune in to find out how this simple change can dramatically improve your overall health!


https://groundz.com/


https://www.vivobarefoot.com/us/


https://xeroshoes.com/


https://www.feelgrounds.com/


https://amzn.to/459o2Pn These are the Whitin Brand, and I do make a measly commission just so you know...




00:00 Introduction to Barefoot Walking


00:49 Benefits of Barefoot Walking


01:49 Modern Shoes vs. Barefoot Shoes


03:12 Transitioning to Barefoot Shoes


09:10 Choosing the Right Barefoot Shoes


13:15 Conclusion and Upcoming Topics

