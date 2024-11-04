The Business Idea That Shook The World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A business always has risks attached. A risk poses a threat of loss. This threat can be so great, many businesses never get set up. A large percentage of those set up fail, because the risk of loss was realized. But do you ever consider what this threat is and from whence it comes? Who wants a business to fail? We can see a business needing to be transformed or re-imagined in some way. But for a business to collapse and the owner to lose everything? This is wrong and Apriorian believes it is totally unnecessary. We have a business plan that eliminates risk. Without risk, anyone can start a business that cannot fail. All it takes to understand how this works and why, is to understand the Bible a bit deeper.