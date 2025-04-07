Monday, April 7, 2025: Global Intentions Network: Uniting Lightworkers for Worldwide Transformation:

Welcome to the inaugural gathering of the Global Intentions Network, a revolutionary event designed to harness the collective power of lightworkers from across the globe. This first Weekly Intention sets the stage for an ongoing series of transformative gatherings, each aiming to unite over 1,000,000 lightworkers with a shared vision of healing, joy, and global change.

Our First Weekly Global Intention:Monday, April 7, 2025

“1,000,000 or MORE Lightworkers from all over the world being UNITED WEEKLY AND DAILY with GLOBAL INTENTIONS for the good of all with JOY, FUN, and ADVENTURE.” 🙏

Vision: Imagine a world where a million hearts and minds come together with a singular purpose—to manifest a reality brimming with positivity, spiritual wellness, and universal love. The Global Intentions Network is not just an event; it’s a movement. By participating, you join a worldwide community dedicated to sowing seeds of joy and adventure in the collective consciousness.

What to Expect:

- Unified Meditation and Intentions: Participate in a powerful, guided group meditation that aligns individual energies towards our collective goals. Experience the strength of unified intention as we focus on manifesting global well-being and joy.

- Interactive Workshops: Engage in workshops led by esteemed spiritual leaders, healers, and visionaries. These sessions are designed to equip you with the tools and knowledge to further your own lightworking skills and contribute to our collective missions.

- Joyful Celebrations: Embrace the spirit of adventure with music, dance, and storytelling sessions that celebrate our diverse, global heritage. These festivities not only entertain but also deepen our connection through shared cultural expressions.

- Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow lightworkers from various parts of the world. Exchange ideas, share experiences, and strengthen your network through our interactive, virtual platform designed to foster collaboration and friendship.

- Actionable Takeaways: Leave each session with actionable insights and clear intentions that you can practice daily, enhancing your contribution to our shared objectives and personal spiritual journey.

Why Join Us?

- Amplify Your Impact: By joining forces, our individual intentions and actions are magnified, creating waves of positive change that can reach every corner of the planet.

- Learn and Grow: Gain invaluable insights from leaders in spiritual and transformational practices. Each session is an opportunity to learn new techniques and perspectives that can enhance your personal and communal spiritual practices.

- Community and Support: Become part of a supportive community that values every contribution, big or small. Our network is a space for encouragement, support, and mutual growth.

- Global Healing: Directly contribute to healing the world by participating in intentions set for the highest good of all beings. Witness the power of collective energy in creating real-world positive outcomes.

How to Participate:

Register for free via our online platform. Once registered, you will receive all the necessary information, including access links to the virtual event, detailed schedules of sessions, and guidelines on how to prepare for the event.

Together, we can create a world that reflects our highest hopes and deepest healings. Join us this Monday, April 7, 2025, for our first step towards a unified transformation. Let’s light up the world with joy, fun, and adventure, one intention at a time.

Embark on this journey with us. Be a beacon of light. Be a part of something greater. Be a part of the Global Intentions Network.