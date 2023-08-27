BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. David Cross ELECTION ERRORS EXPOSED
9 views • 08/27/2023

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. David Cross


Aug 26, 2023


Are you concerned about what is happening in our elections? If so, you're not alone and in the right place. If not, you should be!


My team and I have been digging into election data, procedures, polices, records and equipment for over a year now trying to get to the bottom of this. We have quickly learned that when dealing with elections, everything must be looked at in a very narrow scope. We started with Fulton County, GA an area of great concern and controversy, and are still continuing to scour through the data there. We have only just begun expanding our search into other Georgia counties. We will not stop until we get to the bottom of this. The further and further we look, the more and more we find.


We must all come together and stand up for election integrity. We have to find the truth, the whole truth; what is happening, and how.


David Cross is the Second Vice Chairman for the Georgia GOP. Learn more about David and his work by following these links:

https://electionoversight.substack.com/

https://crossforga.com/

https://gaballots.com/

https://us-am.com/


