Goldman Sachs Says ‘Go for Gold’: Why $3,150 Could Be Next

115 views • 4 months ago

Watch this video by Devlyn Steele, Augusta's Harvard-trained Director of Education to understand why gold is expected to keep rising and how things like central bank buying and inflation are influencing its price.

Goldman Sachs sees this as a prime moment to capitalize on gold’s upward potential.

Gold’s post-election dip is sparking interest as central banks keep buying and inflation risks grow.

