Breaking New!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you don't understand that Trump has been screaming Gesara from Jump Street, day one, you simply missing this whole thing!!!!,
We are burning down the old system and we're never going back, you have ZERO choice but to join our telegram group, or simply get left behind!
https://t.me/xrpqfsnesaragesara1