CHICAGO Is A DISASTER! The CBC Is EMBARRASSED?! + More
Lori Lightfoot and Brandon Johnson make excuses for MAYHEM in CHICAGO?! Buzzfeed shuts down?! And CBC gets embarrassed on Twitter by Elon Musk! Welcome to the WEEKLY ROUNDUP! Where we revisit the most ridiculous news stories of the week.
🔗 Credit WHF Entertainment:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nf_051sBb8