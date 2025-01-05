The Most Blatant False Flag Attack in History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Yinon plan is an Israeli strategic plan to ensure Israeli regional superiority. It insists and stipulates that Israel must reconfigure its geo-political environment through the balkanization of the surrounding Arab states into smaller and weaker states.
“Greater Israel”: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East
http://themillenniumreport.com/2015/12/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/
Obama Signs NDAA 2012 Legalizing Use of Propaganda and Indefinate Detainment of US Citizens
https://historyheist.com/obama-signs-ndaa-2012-legalizing-use-of-propaganda-and-indefinite-detainment-of-us-citizens/
U.S. Repeals Propaganda Ban, Spreads Government-Made News to Americans
https://foreignpolicy.com/2013/07/14/u-s-repeals-propaganda-ban-spreads-government-made-news-to-americans/
Netanyahu Did This: ‘No child of God should ever suffer such horror’
https://impiousdigest.com/french-oradour-sur-glane-palestianian-gaza-reprisal-massacres-condemn-us/
Patrick Little – Duels with Nick Fuentes, Jun 9, 2018
https://katana17.com/2018/06/16/patrick-little-duels-with-nick-fuentes-jun-9-2018-transcript/
Sourced with thanks to following channels:
TheQuartering
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1T4G52B7I3Ox
Press For Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uMyXWmHMxzx4
Mirrored - MediaGiant
